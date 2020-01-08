The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Beauty Tips To Flaunt A Flawless And Glowing Back At Any Event

Fashion

Beauty tips for a flawless going back is no longer a hidden gem as any of you can avail these methods to get a glowing back. Take a look at these beauty tips.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beauty tips

Many Bollywood celebrities are often found flaunting their flawless back at many events that they attend. While one may think that these skin goals are something that only a celebrity can afford but there are many affordable treatment methods that one can opt for. Take a look at the ways you can achieve a glowing back to suit with your backless gowns or outfits. 

ALSO READ| Is Brown Rice Pack Effective For Glowing Skin And Strong Hair?

Beauty tips for a flawless back like the celebrities

Back Scrub

One can opt for back scrub done one or two days before your main event where you want to wear your backless outfit. If you have a naturally blemish-free skin without any pigmentation then this is the method to get a glowing back. The back scrub also helps in relaxing muscles.

ALSO READ| Winter Skincare: Have A Look At The Angeleno Guide For Healthy Looking Skin This Winter

Stray away the pigmentation

For getting rid of deep pigmentation make sure that you use medicated solutions provided to you by skin professionals. Remember that the party peels work only as quick fixes but do not provide relief from long term pigmentation at the core level. For that, you can get a skin peel done by the skin professional at least three-four times for long-lasting results. 

DIY packs for the back 

DIY packs like honey and lemon pack, potato pack, and tomato juice pack have been found to be effective as far as the glowing back is considered. Using turmeric in the packs you use is also a great way to achieve a glowing back as it works pretty well in controlling the visibility of scars, cleans the pores and calm the skin pH. 

Back Polish

Back polish serves as a saviour because it is often used as a quick fix.  One can opt for it when there is a quick event to attend. The back polish can be done on a clean back where steps like cleansing, scrubbing, exfoliating and massaging is employed along with de-tan steps. 

ALSO READ| Disha Patani's Skin And Beauty Secrets To Get Glowing Skin

ALSO READ| Dry Brushing Technique For Skin Care; Right Usage And Benefits

Disclaimer:  The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEHLOT EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER CRASH
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
AMIT THACKERAY TO ENTER POLITICS?
MAHA ASSEMBLY RATIFIES BILL TO EXTEND SC/ST QUOTA
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
HRD OFFICIALS MEET JNU VC, TAKE STOCK OF STEPS TAKEN TO RESTORE NORMALCY ON CAMPUS