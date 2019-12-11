Beauty Trends Of 2019: Here Are 5 Weirdest Beauty Trends

There have been various beauty trends followed by people all across the world. Some beauty tips and tricks make you look good whereas some are bizarre. From feathered eyebrows to nose hair extensions and teeth nails, here are five weirdest beauty trends:

Also read: Man Purchases Lion Nails Online, Held

Ant-trap

This year, we saw some weird nail art and nail extensions. This trend was also tried by Nail Sunny. It starts off by creating a flat bottom and then covering it with a curved one with a little hollow space in between. This hollow space is then carefully filled with live ants and sealed at the end.

Slapping yourself

This may not sound like a beauty trend. But it is one of them, as some people believe that slapping will increase and improve the blood flow and also would enhance the beauty of the skin. This weird and bizarre trend kickstarted in Korea and has spread across the world.

Also read: Bridal Hairstyles: Here Are The Best Hairdos Inspired By Bollywood Divas

Teeth Nails

There have been various nail trends this year. Some of these were beautiful and some are just cringy. We have another one and this time around it is in the shape of teeth. While the teeth nails went viral, the same salon added braces to the same, making it even more cringy and weird. It then transitioned into a weird trend of people trying out bizarre 3D nails.

Blending make-up

This year, we saw people putting makeup on potatoes but it soon transcended into people using them to blend their makeup. People have also started using tampons and socks to do the same. Top beauty YouTubers like Manny Mua and Jeffery Star also tried the same.

Nose Hair Extensions

The title explains how weird this trend is. People around the world went crazy as they started using their eyelashes to create fake nose hair. This was just bizarre and unconventional but people seem to love it beyond bounds.