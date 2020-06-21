Beetroot For Skin: Tips To Use Beetroot As A Full-body Pack As Well As A Lip Tint

Celebrities are often known to try new beauty rituals to keep their skin healthy. Fans of model-actor Elli Avram must have gotten a great tip on skincare recently. She had posted about a beetroot face pack that she showcased to all her Instagram followers. Read on to see how you can include beetroot in your daily or weekly routine to benefit from the nutritious vegetable.

ALSO READ| Types Of Beetroot Desserts That Are Simply Too Tempting To Resist

Beetroot as a lip and cheek tint

Along with being mindful about their food choices, people are cautious about the quality of their skincare products as well. Here is a quick tip involving beetroot that one can swap chemical-packed lip tints or cheek tints that a lot of people use. Take some beet juice and mix it with coconut oil, add grape juice, and transfer this into a small container. When in need you can simply dab your lips and cheeks for a pinkish glow that stays up to 4-5 hours.

ALSO READ| Beetroot Chips, Sweet Potato Chips, And Other Healthy Alternatives To Potato Chips

Beetroot as a mask

Beetroots can be easily used for face and body masks. Take some pieces of beetroot and equal quantity of carrot. Blend it in a blender and use the juice as a face pack. Take a cotton ball to dip into this carrot-beetroot combo juice and apply it onto your face. Wash it after keeping it for 10 minutes on your skin to dry off. This is observed to tighten your skin pores.

For another hassle-free method, just use a few pieces of beetroot and blend it coarsely so as to get a paste-like consistency. Use it on your face as well as for your whole body, as beetroot is believed to be a good skin rejuvenating vegetable.

To make a beetroot toner which is found to beneficial for the age spots, add cabbage to your blender. Once the blended mix is ready to keep store the juice into an ice tray and freeze it. So whenever you feel the need to tighten your face, just use one beetroot ice cube and massage it on your face.

ALSO READ| Healthy Recipe Of Beetroot Halwa - A Perfect Dish To Satisfy Your Hunger

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions are for information and not as professional medical advice. Consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any changes to your diet. Check if you have beetroot allergies before you go full fledged with the face packs.

ALSO READ| Elli AvrRam's Beetroot Facemask Pic Makes Fans Go ROFL As They Ask About 'after Effects'

Promo Image courtesy: Elli AvRam Instagram