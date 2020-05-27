Makeup Looks You Need To Try While Being Quarantined; Check Pics

From focusing on self-care to acquiring new skills on makeup, people are certainly not running out of things to do while in quarantine. Everyone is sharing their self- care routine amidst the lockdown, suddenly turning into a make-up guru or professionals in self- care. For those looking to brush up their own makeup skills, read on to see some simple, experimental and beautiful makeup looks that you can master while in lockdown.

1. White Eye Liner Pencil

A new and experimental makeup look that you should definitely try while quarantined is how to use white eyeliner. A beginner-friendly tip that will make you look like a professional make-up artist. You can rock this look that Karena Kapoor Khan is seen in.

Image courtesy: feelings nx Instagram

A white eyeliner can make a dull or boring eye shadow to pop and redefine your face. You can also pair it with black eyeliner on top and a white eyeliner below. So the next time you take a little time out for self-care, don't forget to use white eyeliner.

2. Black Smokey Eyes

A simple yet beautiful make-up look that many make-up artists swear by is the black smokey eye. One can also see Deepika Padukone sporting this beautiful look quite often. Even though a smokey eye may look very difficult, it can be achieved.

You can start by dabbing on a single layer of black eye shadow and working your way up to a point it looks beautiful. This is another experimental beauty look you can master by the end of lockdown.

3. Pink and Blush

Two ingredients that make up any iconic Alia Bhat look - Pink and Blush is the perfect combination for you to unlock in quarantine.

Suggesting that you get a hold of pink lipstick, eyeshadow and a little blush, you can imitate Alia Bhatt's natural makeup style. The make-up looks quite natural and is very beginner-friendly. This combination also gives a feel of very light make-up and doesn't look very excessive.

So take a little time out for self-care in the lockdown and try out these experimental, beautiful and beginner-friendly make-up looks. All of these tricks and ideas will surely make one's face pop and give them a very Instagramable picture. You can also take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities and add a fun pop of colour in your daily life.

Promo Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram