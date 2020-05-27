Makeup Looks You Need To Try While Being Quarantined; Check Pics

Quick links:
From focusing on self-care to acquiring new skills on makeup, people are certainly not running out of things to do while in quarantine. Everyone is sharing their self- care routine amidst the lockdown, suddenly turning into a make-up guru or professionals in self- care. For those looking to brush up their own makeup skills, read on to see some simple, experimental and beautiful makeup looks that you can master while in lockdown.
A new and experimental makeup look that you should definitely try while quarantined is how to use white eyeliner. A beginner-friendly tip that will make you look like a professional make-up artist. You can rock this look that Karena Kapoor Khan is seen in.
Image courtesy: feelings nx Instagram
A white eyeliner can make a dull or boring eye shadow to pop and redefine your face. You can also pair it with black eyeliner on top and a white eyeliner below. So the next time you take a little time out for self-care, don't forget to use white eyeliner.
A simple yet beautiful make-up look that many make-up artists swear by is the black smokey eye. One can also see Deepika Padukone sporting this beautiful look quite often. Even though a smokey eye may look very difficult, it can be achieved.
You can start by dabbing on a single layer of black eye shadow and working your way up to a point it looks beautiful. This is another experimental beauty look you can master by the end of lockdown.
Two ingredients that make up any iconic Alia Bhat look - Pink and Blush is the perfect combination for you to unlock in quarantine.
Suggesting that you get a hold of pink lipstick, eyeshadow and a little blush, you can imitate Alia Bhatt's natural makeup style. The make-up looks quite natural and is very beginner-friendly. This combination also gives a feel of very light make-up and doesn't look very excessive.
So take a little time out for self-care in the lockdown and try out these experimental, beautiful and beginner-friendly make-up looks. All of these tricks and ideas will surely make one's face pop and give them a very Instagramable picture. You can also take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities and add a fun pop of colour in your daily life.
Promo Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram