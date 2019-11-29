Belt Buying Tips For Men To Make The Perfect Decision When Choosing One

Belts are the most underrated accessory which many of the men out there tend to ignore. But in fact, the belt is probably the most essential style item in the men's wardrobe. Belts go with formal wear as well as casual wear. They are an accessory that both men and women use. However, belts are a more essential accessory for men than for women. Here are a few things that men should consider when buying a belt:

Also Read: US Shares India's Concerns On China's One Belt One Road Project: Wells

Understand the difference:

Most importantly the man should understand the difference between the formal belt and the casual belt. The casual belt has a broader buckle and is wider, whereas the formal belt has a slimmer buckle. There are a few different belt materials which can be worn as casual as well formal. For e.g. the belts which are made with material of leather and canvas, it goes perfectly with casual outwear.

Also Read: WWE: Bray Wyatt Shows Off New Universal Title Belt Design In Backstage

Quality of the belt:

The quality of the leather belt is a very important part while buying the belt. If you buy a low-quality belt, it will naturally waste your money after every 3 to 4 months. However, buying the right kind and a good quality belt will last for years. The materials like synthetic and artificial leather will never be worthy of your pockets. So you should invest in quality more when you are buying a belt next.

Also Read: US Woos Asia With Plan To Rival China's 'Belt And Road' Initiative

The fit of the belt:

Another classic idea before buying the belt is to check whether the size or the length of the belt is appropriate for you. The ideal length of the belt should be 1.5 to 2 inches bigger than your waist. For e.g., If a man has the waist size of 30 then he should be wearing the belt of size 31.5 or 32.

Also Read: UFC 244: A Sneak Peek Of BMF Belt Ahead Of Diaz Vs Masvidal Clash