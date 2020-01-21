The Debate
Best 90s Hairstyles That Are Likely To Set The Trend In 2020

Fashion

Take a look at some of the top 90s hairstyles that are likely to set the trend this year. Read on to know more about the hair fashion of 90s.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
hairstyle

The 90s was a time when celebs experimented a lot with their looks and styles. The decade was full of grungy and sometimes minimalist and subtle hairstyles. The decade is filled with memories of various celebs and personalities stepping out in a freshly blow-dried hairstyle or a huge hair puff.

The pre-social media phase featured hairstyles that seemed to have no major rules and they added a new touch to those hairstyles. Check out some of the best 90s hairstyles and get an idea about the hair fashion of 90s.

Top Knot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Blunt Bob 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Centre-parted straight hair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

Half Ponytail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

French braid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

Other braids like box braids and more

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

High Ponytail

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Mid-parted low bun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Front Puff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

Promo Image: Instagram - priyankachopra / aslisona

Published:
