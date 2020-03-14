From Cotton To Seersucker: Best Fabrics To Wear During Summers

As the summer season is here, it is time revamp your wardrobe. The main concerns faced by people during the summer season are sweat and sweat patches which lead to body odour problems. In summers one wants to feel cool and clean, and wearing the right fabric helps to do that. Here is a list of the best fabrics for hot weather that are perfect for the summer season.

4 materials good for summer

Cotton

Cotton is soft, lightweight, breathable and soaks up sweat, which makes it one of the best fabrics for hot weather. Cotton is a natural fibre which allows air to move freely through the fabric and helps to dry out damp areas of the body. As cotton gets wrinkled very easily, it is advisable to buy a cotton-polyester blend to save it from creasing.

Linen

Linen is a loosely woven fabric which enables the heat to escape from the body, and linen absorbs moisture and dries quickly. The fabric feels soft and light against the body. However, like cotton fabric, linen crinkles easily, therefore, look for linen blends.

Chambray

Chambray is very similar to denim. It is also a plain weave fabric woven with a coloured yarn in the warp and a white yarn in the weft. It is lightweight and breathable. The darker shades are able to absorb the majority of sweat. Having said that, it is worth noting that Denim is a heavyweight fabric that has zero breathability and is not even stretchable, which makes is a bad fabric to absorb sweat and hence is a no-no for summers.

Seersucker

Seersucker is a member of the cotton family and is thin, lightly puckered and is light weighted. It is a great fabric to be worn to a day party. Apart from that, seersucker is a very good choice for summer dresses and clothes.

Image credits: Shutterstock