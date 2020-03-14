The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

From Cotton To Seersucker: Best Fabrics To Wear During Summers

Fashion

As summers are approaching, it is time to reevaluate your wardrobe and get your hand on the right materials. Read on to know the best fabrics for hot weather.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
best fabrics for hot weather

As the summer season is here, it is time revamp your wardrobe. The main concerns faced by people during the summer season are sweat and sweat patches which lead to body odour problems. In summers one wants to feel cool and clean, and wearing the right fabric helps to do that. Here is a list of the best fabrics for hot weather that are perfect for the summer season.

best fabrics for hot weather what is the best material for keeping cool why is cotton good for summer best fabrics for hot weather what is the best material for keeping cool why is cotton good for summer

Read | 5 Types Of Face Masks You Can Use Depending On Your Skin Type And Needs

4 materials good for summer

Cotton

Cotton is soft, lightweight, breathable and soaks up sweat, which makes it one of the best fabrics for hot weather. Cotton is a natural fibre which allows air to move freely through the fabric and helps to dry out damp areas of the body. As cotton gets wrinkled very easily, it is advisable to buy a cotton-polyester blend to save it from creasing.

Read | From Deepika Padukone To Tamannah, B'town Shows How One Can Take Fashion Cues From Nature

Linen

Linen is a loosely woven fabric which enables the heat to escape from the body, and linen absorbs moisture and dries quickly. The fabric feels soft and light against the body. However, like cotton fabric, linen crinkles easily, therefore, look for linen blends.

Read | Best Quotes Of Leo Tolstoy The 'master Of Realistic Fiction' For Your Next Insta Caption

Chambray

Chambray is very similar to denim. It is also a plain weave fabric woven with a coloured yarn in the warp and a white yarn in the weft. It is lightweight and breathable. The darker shades are able to absorb the majority of sweat. Having said that, it is worth noting that Denim is a heavyweight fabric that has zero breathability and is not even stretchable, which makes is a bad fabric to absorb sweat and hence is a no-no for summers.

Seersucker

Seersucker is a member of the cotton family and is thin, lightly puckered and is light weighted. It is a great fabric to be worn to a day party. Apart from that, seersucker is a very good choice for summer dresses and clothes.

Read | From 'Jane Eyre' To 'Peaky Blinders', Here's A List Of Must-watch Period Drama Series

Read | Kombucha Health Benefits And Things You Need To Know About This Fermented Drink

Image credits: Shutterstock

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tom Vadakkan
TOM VADAKKAN AFTER 1 YR OF BJP
Stalin
MK STALIN WELCOMES GOVT DECISION
Mumbai
MUMBAI-ALIBAUG FERRY BOAT SINKS OFF
RSS
RSS SUSPENDS ANNUAL MEET OF ABPS
New Zealand's Prime Minister cancels service for Christchurch shooting
NEW ZEALAND CANCELS SERVICE
Madhya Pradesh
SP & BSP MLAS REACH GUWAHATI