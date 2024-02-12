English
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Bhagyashree Pays Tribute To Rekha With Latest Look, Lauds Her Versatility

Bhagyashree's latest sartorial pick is a tribute to veteran actress Rekha, the reference being an ornate embellished Anarkali set replete with flair.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Bhagyashree, Rekha
Bhagyashree, Rekha | Image:bhagyashree.online/Instagram
Rekha's portrayal of Amiran in Umrao Jaan, back in the 80s, has arguably been one of her most classic and well-remembered roles in front of the camera. One of her photoshoots from last year, married strong Arabian accents with the traditional Indian silhouette of an Anarkali - something which was rather reminiscent of Rekha's Umrao Jaan era. Bhagyashree has now recreated the look in a sartorial tribute to the veteran actress.

Bhagyashree pays sartorial tribute to Rekha


Bhagyashree took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from a photoshoot of hers - something which she admits was directly inspired from, as well as a simultaneous ode to, Rekha's afore-mentioned photo shoot. Bhagyashree can be seen dressed in a cream-toned lehenga flaunting an exaggerated ghera. A golden waist band and a sheer dupatta - also laced with golden trims, complete the ensemble. The layered emerald set and a neat traditional bun, accentuate the ode to Rekha. 

An excerpt from the caption to the post, which commenced with the iconic lyrics of Dil Cheez Kya Hai from 1981 film Umrao Jaan, read, "Nothing can beat the ever so versatile Rekhaji. Some months ago I chanced upon a picture of hers in Vogue.. and I couldn't get it off my mind. I know its nothing close to the original but I just had to give it a try."

Bhagyashree's love for experimentation


Bhagyashree, who is slowly making her way back into the limelight after having quit films post her marriage to Himalaya Dassani, often shares glimpses of her curated outfits to her social media handles. When it comes to the traditional looks, Bhagyashree is more than willing to jazz it up with contemporary aesthetics. One of her recent ensembles features her in a printed satin maxi dress, the side hem of which stands pleated giving the appearance of a saree. 

On the contemporary front, the 54-year old actress can also be seen dabbling with statement silhouettes. An example of this is a ruffle-sleeved, one-shouldered bustier, carrying a trailing bow paired with a high-waisted printed red skirt peppered colour-coded embroidery. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

