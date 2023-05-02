BLACKPINK Jennie Turns Met Gala Into Her Runway, Impresses In Vintage Chanel Dress

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut at this year's Met Gala. Stars from across the globe descended at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, like clockwork for the most celebrated Monday of the year. The Met Museum hosted its annual fundraising ball on May 1. While many attendees were marked regulars for the gala, a few celebrities walked up the steps of the Met in lieu of the gala, for the first time.

BLACKPINK Jennie makes her debut

Jennie made her much-awaited debut at Met Gala 2023. She opted for a svelte white mini-dress with a broad pleated hem. The scalloped bust was tied in with a velvet band embellished with a white flower. Gloves and full-length stockings completed Jennie's maiden Met appearance. Once at the red carpet, Jennie candidly shared some advice band member Rose had given to her. Rose had walked the Met red carpet last year, and in Jennie's own words, asked her to simply have fun as the latter made her debut this year. Jennie also went on to share how she was wearing Chanel featured on the 90s runway. Jennie also expressed her gratitude to the Chanel team for putting together the debut look for her.

More on Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala honoured Karl Lagerfeld this year by centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme for this year was, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Celebrities and fashion houses attended the massive fundraising ball, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.