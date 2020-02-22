The Debate
The Debate
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Celebrates 'Pride Of India' With Its 15th Edition

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour kickstarted with the 15th edition to celebrate the Indian designers.

The Blenders Pride Fashion Tour kickstarted with the 15th edition to celebrate the Indian designers. Moving towards its grand finale, the fashion event will have 14 acclaimed designers to present The Pride of India, in association with the Fashion Design Council of India. 

The show that will be graced by Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra. The Pride of India show includes- Anju Modi, JJ Vallaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ashish Soni. 

 

