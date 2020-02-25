Fan Of Boho-chic Items? Here Are Some Suggestions If You Want To Build A Bohemian Wardrobe

Boho-chic is one of the most loved and easy to go with fashion style. It requires minimal efforts and it is quite easy to build up your bohemian wardrobe. Here is a list of a few must-have items to build your own boho-chic wardrobe.

Must-have items to build a Boho-Chic wardrobe

Maxi Skirt

A simple printed or solid maxi-skirt makes for a perfect item to add to your wardrobe. Make sure they are not too poofy as it is easier to build outfits from non-poofy ones. Try to wear one with a button-down flannel shirt or a solid v-neck t-shirt.

Ankle Boots

Slouchy and distressed ankle boots seem to be the staple go-to for Boho girls. They are perfect to pair-up with shorter skirts or a pair of skin-tight jeans. The boots always give a chic look when paired with short and printed dresses, especially with a flared fit.

Printed Maxi Dress

Long and printed maxi-dresses are the IT style to amp up the boho-chic wardrobe. Geometric and dynamic prints definitely add more style to the dress. One can simply add a distressed sweater to turn the dress into a skirt.

Chic Headwraps and Headbands

Headwraps and headbands help give a hippie look and add up to chic look. Floral crowns definitely add brownie points when going for a boho look. They are the perfect way to add glamour if you are having a bad hair day.

Boho Jewellery

If you don't like going all out boho with your style, you can simply amp up a basic outfit with jewellery. Remember, the more unique your jewellery, the better it is. A statement necklace also make for a pretty piece for layering.

Knitted Sweaters

Knitted sweaters and cardigans prove to be an aesthetic for chic outfits but oversized sweaters with a little see-through styling add a boho look to the outfit. They make for great layering options and are light to wear during all seasons. Sweaters are the simplest items to find and can be found in almost all stores.

Gladiators

Gladiators are the ultimate answer to the flip-flop dilemma. They provide one with the perfect summery look and also add style to one's wardrobe. High-heeled gladiators add a great look to dresses, skirts, and even skinny jeans.

