Bollywood Celebrities Nailing The 'Dad Sneaker' Trend; See Pics

There is a trend in fashion every once in a while that hits the market and becomes popular. Some trends fade away with time, whereas some stays for a long period. Sneakers have been subjected to the same. Around a year ago, there was a rise of strange-looking sneakers that gained mass appeal. They were the thick-soled bulky shoes, also known as dad sneakers.

The word ‘dad’ referrers that these sneakers have been resting in the dad’s closet for years. They also restore a sense of nostalgia to every 90’s kid, who might have owned a pair once. Several companies are making their own version of the dad sneakers for around two decades. Take a look at how to nail these sneakers and also a few celebrities who wore them.

Nailing dad sneakers

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular stars in the industry. He has worn dad sneakers at various events. In the picture, he is seen wearing a black and white sneaker on top of black pant and orange sweatshirt.

Nora Fatehi has been making headlines for her dance moves in many songs. She is seen wearing plain white street sneakers with one design patch. She wore them with matching track and jacket with a light blue bralette.

Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is crazy about shoes, as is evident by his social media handles. The actor constantly posts about shoes, showcasing his collection. In the picture, he is wearing pops of colourful dad sneakers with a casual outfit.

Shahid Kapoor has shown his strong sneaker game at various events. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor has worn the latest sneaker by a leading company. An all-black strip-high tone dad sneaker.

Varun Dhawan is another sneaker lover from the Bollywood industry. He is seen wearing the same type of sneakers as Shahid. But the difference is the colour, as his' are yellow and red with black strip and patch.