Bottega Veneta's Macrame Heels Look Exactly Like Ramen Noodles; Netizens React

One of the eminent Italian brands in their 2020's pre-fall collection launched a pair of heels that resembled Ramen noodles, The brand was also trolled by several meme pages on social media and soon it became a trending meme online wherein the picture of the heels from Bottega Veneta were placed next to Ramen noodles.

Bottega Veneta's Ramen noodle heels

The Italian fashion house was none other than Bottega which recently launched a pair of heels, which looked exactly like Ramen heels and the Instagram handle Diet_Prada was the first to quickly compare the pictures of those heels with a picture of Ramen noodles. The heels are from the pre-fall 2020 collection of Bottega Veneta.

People on social media do not shy away from putting forth their opinion on anything and everything, especially when it comes to fashion. The same thing happened with Bottega Veneta's heels as social media users did not stay back from mocking the brand asking them questions like what flavours do they come with?, Chicken or Shrimp, etc. Meme makers did not even stop there, they also went on to compare the heels with the former NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake's curly hair during the 1990s.

However, some of Diet_Prada's followers even liked the style of the Macrame heels and stated that could not wait to see those heels on their favourite celebrities, while some also went on to say that the Diamonds' singer Rihanna is the only one who can make the shoes look stylish. For everyone who is interested in knowing when will the Macrame heels launch, they will be available on Bottega Veneta's website in two colours- light tan and yellow except on Saturdays.

