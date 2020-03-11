Bridal Fashion: Sabyasachi Bride Varshini Reddy Owns Her Grand Lehenga; See Pics

Sabyasachi is the first brand when it comes to luxurious wedding outfits and mostly all the celebrities are seen in his outfits at their weddings. Sabyasachi has been a dominant competitor in this industry for years. The company has a verified social media account that posts pictures of the women who chose to get married in Sabyasachi outfits. In the same context, the page features a popular dermatologist, Dr Varshini Reddy, who was featured in the Brides Of Sabyasachi. Read more to know about Varshini Reddy’s marriage.

Dr Varshini Reddy's Sabyasachi lehenga

Brides of Sabyasachi recently featured the beautiful bride Varshini Reddy who tied the knot with Rohit Reddy in a royal wedding in Rajasthan. Varshini went for a light golden lehenga by Sabyasachi with some beautiful embroidery. She accessorised her look with a set of luxurious Polki jewellery from Sabyasachi Jewelry.

The groom, Rohit Reddy, owned his dapper look in a subtle classic off-white sherwani from Sabyasachi again. He accompanied the outfit with the safe (traditional turban), an embroidered stole, an emerald regal maala, and brown shoes. The wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and the pictures of the event certainly expressed its grandeur. Here are all the posts shared by the Brides of Sabyasachi page on Instagram.

