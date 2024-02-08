English
Bridesmaid Looks For The Wedding Season Inspired By Your Favourite Bollywood Celebrities

Here are some bridesmaids’ looks, inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebrities. Follow these tips to look resplendant.

Bridesmaid Looks by Bollywood celebs
Bridesmaid Looks by Bollywood celebs | Image:Instagram
The season of weddings is going on and it is time to deck up in your most beautiful dresses and attend the wedding ceremonies of your near and dear ones. While being a bridesmaid is a huge job in itself as you have to take care of the needs and requirements of the bride while looking immaculate yourself. Here are some bridesmaids’ looks, inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebrities.

Glimmer glam

If you are the one to go all out in all the events that you attend in terms of putting your most fashionable foot forward, you might want to take inspiration from Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and get dressed in a shimmery lehenga.

Neon blast

Just like this neon look of Anushka Sharma, get dressed in a saree or lehenga in orange, lime or green and get the perfect pop of colour to bring ut your inner glow. A little glitter and statement jewellery can elevate this look to the next level.

Winter wonderland

For all the bridesmaids who want to combine fashion with comfort in the winter, Deepika Padukone’s glam look is perfect. Pair a dark coloured saree with the same- coloured full sleeves blouse and finish the look with smoky makeup.

Modern and bold touch

If you are the kind of bridesmaid who likes to experiment with bold and modern looks, Kriti’s backless lehenga is the perfect outfit inspiration for you. Wear your hair in a sleek bun to bring attention to the audacious blouse of your outfit.

Statement jewellery

For the girls who opt for simple outfits and bank on accessories to give a facelift to their look, get inspired by Shraddha Kapoor. She has opted for a white lehenga, but the statement earrings give her a royal look.

Indo-Western tadka

Feeling a little adventurous? Opt for an edgy outfit like Kiara Advani, who has opted for a co-ord set with an embellished jacket. Keep your makeup simple and let your outfit do all the talking. Going for bold colours like red or blue will make you stand out.

