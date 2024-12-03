British Fashion Awards: Mona Patel Dons Iconic Corset Worth ₹1.43 crore

After having broken into global fashion scene with her attire juxtaposed with mechanical butterflies at the Met Gala 2024, Mona Patel captures the interest of netizens in a museum worthy corset.

The Indian fashion entrepreneur 's iconic Met Gala attire crafted by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen made everyone gazing and guessing about Mona Patel. She's back yet again to keep us hooked with her bespoke look at the British Fashion Awards.

Mona Patel brings her A-game to the British Fashion Awards in a silver an iconic corset paired with silver skirt, and her charm. Image credit: Instagram/ @dietsabya



Mona Patel stuns in this legendary couture collection

Diet Sabya, the anonymous Instagram fashion account, shared Mona's stunning look on Instagram. They couldn't stop swooning over the philanthropist's look in the caption and wrote, “MISS MA’AM MONA PATEL IS BACKKKKK. F***. What a look. This is FASHION. The most incredible museum-worthy corset from the iconic 1996 Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection (that she or her stylist bought!!) paired with a silver skirt and her signature glam at the British Fashion Awards. 10/10. No notes. Absolutely none.”



Mona Patel wore a corset from the archival Christian Lacroix Haute Couture collection. The remarkable piece of fashion history hails from the highly regarded Spring-Summer 1996 collection. As per reports, the corset was sold for USD 169,828.65 at an auction, which is approximately ₹1,43,94,850 or ₹1.43 crore. This means, as Diet Sabya pointed out, that either Mona or her stylist bought the corset.

Mona Patel ups the ante with her fashion sensibilities at British Fashion Awards 2024. Image credit: Instagram/ @dietsabya

Archival Christian Lacroix corset