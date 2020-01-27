Harleen Sethi Of 'Broken But Beautiful' Fame Looks Ethereal In These Ethnic Outfits

Harleen Sethi, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest web-series Broken but Beautiful Season 2, is a true fashionista in real life. She has done several shows as an actor on Indian television like Gulmohar Grand and Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade.

In fact, Harleen Sethi has hosted a couple of reality shows as well like Yarri Dosti Shaadi and India Adventures. However, her claim to fame was ALTBalaji's Broken but Beautiful. Apart from her work, Harleen Sethi also made headlines for her personal life as well. For quite some time, the pretty actor was in a steady relationship with National Award-winning actor Vishal Kaushal. However, fans were left stunned when the much-in-love couple parted ways.

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

The stunning actor is nothing short of a fashion diva. Harleen Sethi has always managed to impress her fans with her meticulous sense of fashion. Be it a formal event, a Diwali party or a casual date with friends, Harleen Sethi always steps out in style. But what astonished us the most is Harleen's stylish ethnic looks. Take a look at some of Harleen Sethi's photos in fashionable traditional outfits.

Harleen stuns in a pink traditional dress

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleens looks wondrous in white net-crop top and skirt

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleen slays in a navy-blue and silver lehenga

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleen glows in a printed sky-blue and white ethnic dress

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleen Sethi looks breathtaking in this black and pink fusion dress

Image Credit: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Harleen's coral salwar suit is great for casual outings in summers