BTS' V Is A Total Fashionista In These Rare Pictures From His Time In Paris; Have A Look

BTS Kim Taehyung aka V has always been known for his stunning looks, astonishing vocals, dancing skills and a trend-setting fashion sense. The singer recently was invited to attend the fashion show for a luxury brand at Paris Fashion Week.

This announcement by the brand instantly made headlines and fans became really excited to see the idol at the event. The collaboration with the brand would mark V’S first solo project after BTS’ band break and prior to the release of his yet-to-be-announced solo album.

Ever since the announcement of Taehyung’s visit to the fashion capital Paris, fans and fashion critics have been looking forward to the singer’s outfit choice throughout the trip and the main event.

Kim Taehyung Impresses everyone with his fashion statements

From day one of the Paris trip, all eyes were on the 26-year-old singer. Surely V didn’t let down the expectations of his fans by awe-inspiring everyone with his unique fashion statement. His first viral look was the ‘airport look’ or the outfit he wore at the airport on his way to Pairs that stunned everyone, as the Singularity singer wore a leopard print shirt with a white sleeveless top and black tight pants along with black heel shoes and simple accessories, his hair was fluffy giving him a cute look.

The second viral look included a black leather jacket and jeans, where V is seen biting a mini Eiffel Tower structure, fans found the video cute and goofy. Taehyung took to his Instagram to share his other fashionable fits from Paris including a white overall with red stripes while giving autographs to fans, meanwhile a more formal look with brown pants and coat, another shared picture included him wearing a white and black fur coat and a pink oversized cardigan with dog print and fancy accessories consisting of a colourful hearts necklace. All these outfits worn by Taehyung in Paris was loved by everyone.

During the much anticipated main event, Kim Taehyung amazed all his fans and fashion critics by wearing a red jacket, shimmering turtle neck under it, black leather pants and a gorgeous diamond dangling necklace.

The outfit complemented the singer’s physique and made him look really handsome, this look went viral on social media as soon as he made an appearance in the fashion show. One of the critiques present there said “I have never seen anything like this before” when V’s fans started shouting and chanting his name after seeing their idol in real life.

Some even called him the biggest pop star and the ‘main character’ of the event. Fans also loved the interaction between Taehyung and his close friend Park Bogum and BLACKPINK member Lisa. Hashtags like ‘KimTaehyunginParis’ also trended on Twitter for serval days.

BTS V would now be seen working on this upcoming solo album, other BTS members like Jungkook who has released his single ‘left to right’ with Charlie Puth and J-hope who released the poster for ‘Jack in the Box’, have already started working on upcoming solo music.

Image: Instagram/@bts.thvv, @thv, Twitter/@WeverseBTS_Magi