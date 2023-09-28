Can Carrot Consumption Lead To Tanning? Dermatologist Decodes Viral TikTok Trend

In the ever-evolving landscape of beauty and wellness trends, TikTok has emerged as a hub for viral challenges and unconventional hacks. One recent sensation that has captured the attention of users is the Carrot Tan trend – a purported method of achieving a natural tan by consuming large quantities of carrots.

However, dermatologists are raising eyebrows and cautioning against relying on such unconventional methods for achieving a sun-kissed glow. Republic Digital spoke with Dermatologist, Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru, who shed light on the viral trend and its potential risks.

2 things you need to know

Excessive carrot consumption may pose health risks, experts caution.

A viral TikTok trend suggested that eating 3 large carrots daily could result in a desirable tan.

The Carrot Tan phenomenon on social media

"Carotenemia, often dubbed Carrot Tan in informal terms, occurs when an excess of beta-carotene is ingested, leading to a noticeable yellowish tint in various body parts, including the skin," explains Dr Bandaru. Beta-carotene, derived from Vitamin A and found in carrots, papaya and red and yellow bell peppers, is the culprit behind this phenomenon. The trend gained traction on TikTok, with videos suggesting that consuming three large carrots daily could result in a desirable tan.

Debunking the Carrot Tan myth

Dr Bandaru emphatically dismisses the idea that consuming three large carrots daily is a safe or effective method for changing one's skin tone. "Eating three large carrots daily is not a safe or effective approach to modifying your skin tone," she warns, emphasising the importance of balanced nutrition and cautioning against extreme dietary changes.

Risks of overeating carrot

The dermatologist points out potential side effects associated with excessive carrot consumption, including abdominal pain and unintended weight loss. Carotenemia, she notes, is particularly prevalent among children whose mothers might consume large quantities of carrots during pregnancy believing that it enhances their children's eyesight and skin complexion.

The science behind carrots and skin pigmentation

Dr Bandaru explains, "Beta-carotene collects in the skin and, because it has pigment, it makes the skin turn orange." This physiological response to excessive beta-carotene intake is not a desired or safe method for achieving a tan.

Seeking safer alternatives

For those aspiring for a particular skin tone, Dr Bandaru advises against extreme dietary changes. "There is no substitute for the orange skin condition. It's a type of illness that causes patients to experience significant stomach discomfort," she states unequivocally. Rather than resorting to extreme measures, she recommends adopting a balanced and healthy lifestyle for skin wellness.

Carrot Tan trend might be sweeping through TikTok, but dermatologists urge caution, emphasising the importance of safe and scientifically proven methods for achieving healthy and radiant skin.