Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Pulls Off Puff-sleeve Trend In Stylish Avaro Figlio Jumpsuit

Puff-sleeves trend has now become the newest must-have. The style has been reimagined in so many iterations and has continually returned season after season, becoming more than just a fleeting trend. The larger-than-life sleeve has presented itself in umpteen variations be it the balloon or the Juliet. Now, Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari has shown fans that puff-sleeves can never go out of style with her latest style statement at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari slays in puff-sleeves

In the new photos of the actor, Aditi can be seen dazzling in a stylish Avaro Figlio jumpsuit featuring cut-out detailing. With white balloon sleeves tucked like a belt on her collar bones, the jumpsuit is accentuated with a matching stripes extended on the sides. Keeping her attire simple yet elegant, Aditi opted for black statement heels by Saint Laurent and earrings from Diosa Paris.

Her dewy makeup was completed with nude lips and highlighted cheeks. Meanwhile, hair pulled back in a sleek bun rounded off her latest look. Check it out below:

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is at Cannes 2022 to represent the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India. In a previous interaction with ANI, the star revealed she is utterly excited to walk on the red carpet of the 75th Festival de Cannes. She said, "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage." She further added that as an artist, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling.

Aditi Rao Hydari dolls up in pink and red

On May 21, Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in a stylish Mark Bumgarner designer wear. Her dual-coloured ball gown featured a thigh-high slit and a voluminous touch around her waist that ended in a long train. With dramatic heels, she accentuated her look with highlighted cheeks and bold lips. Meanwhile, the actor's long locks were tied up in a high pony. Sharing her look from the global event, the renowned actor wrote in the caption "The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie."

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari