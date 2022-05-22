Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Brings Back Oversized Shirt In Fashion At The French Riviera

Actor Deepika Padukone is a pro at raising up drama on the red carpet and her latest Cannes 2022 looks are a testimony to it. Along with dramatic looks, Deepika also opts for the dressed-down route for attending official dinners and after-party. The 'less is more' aesthetic often wins the actor's vote. Speaking of which, Padukone, who is the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton, is bringing her ace fashion game into play, thereby putting out major fashion trends on display.

Deepika Padukone opts for an oversized shirt

Deepika Padukone. inclined toward her Indian heritage and has worn a custom Sabyasachi couture previously, now as Cannes 2022 is picking up pace, Louis Vuitton outfits are becoming synonymous with her wardrobe and style. She recently wore an oversized printed shirt, which was matched with a striking knee-length skirt. Black knee-length boots and hair tied in a messy hairdo rounded off her style statement. Take a look at the photos below:

At one of her two Cannes 2022 red carpet outings, Padukone wore a red Louis Vuitton gown featuring thin straps and a plunging neckline. With a dramatic waist, the elegant silhouette was completed with a voluminous skirt. Hair tied in a dramatic pony, bold lips and a statement silver necklace completed her elegant look.

In addition to this, Deepika Padukone also cemented her love for black as she opted for a stunning bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit. Black statement heels, red nails and a bun hair-do completed her chic style statement. Take a look at it here:

Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Apart from her, other members of the jury include French actor Vincent Lindon, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi from Iran, Ladj Ly from France and many others. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation to the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone