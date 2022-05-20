Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan To Anne Hathaway, Here's Who Wore What On Day 3

Quick links:
Seasoned actor Julia Roberts, who has had her fair share of iconic moments at Cannes, chose a classic black suit by Louis Vuitton for the Armaggadon Time screening.
Deepika Padukone, who serves on the jury on the panel at the Cannes Film Festival, set the red carpet ablaze in her Louis Vuitton red gown. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece.
Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet for the screening of her film Armaggadon Time and opted for a timeless look with a white Armani Prive gown. Her look was completed with natural, soft makeup look.
Hina Khan, who made her debut at Cannes this year, made a splash with her extravagant lavender gown from Sophie Couture. The actor chose to ditch a neckpiece for the strapless gown.
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made a royal entrance on the red carpet in her white ball gown by French designer Stephane Rolland.
A regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not disappoint the fans as she stepped onto the red carpet in Gaurav Gupta's couture gown. The pastel-coloured dress stole th