Cannes 2022: How Indian Fashion-beauty Influencers Are Stealing The Show At French Riviera

Beauty and fashion influencer Tarini Peshawaria looked divine in this fresh tone of lavender frill dress by designer Ambika Lal as she walked the red carpet for Loreal.
Famous YouTuber Malvika Sitlani rocked an orage frill floor length gown by Millia at Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Masoom Minawala rocked this pink floor length outfit by designer Yousef Akbar while exuberating oomph.
This year being Diipa Khosla's 5th Red Carpet, she shines in a Manish Malhotra's design. Normalizing every aspect of women, Diipa with her Cannes 2022 look aims to promote the beauty of YOU.
Rahi Chadda, another popular fashion influencer, looked stunning in an all-black outfit from Valentino's winter collection. The three-piece suit consisted of a lace shirt which he teamed with pants.
Masoom Minawala looked every inch the stunner in this all-pink ensemble from Valentino as she walked the Cannes red carpet. Her look was styled by famous Anaita Shroff Adajania.