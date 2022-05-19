Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: How The Indian Fashion & Beauty Influencers Steal The Show At French Riviera

From Masoom Minawala, Malvika Sitlani to Tarini Peshawaria, several Indian fashion and beauty influencers attended Cannes Festival 2022 in style.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
1/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Beauty and fashion influencer Tarini Peshawaria looked divine in this fresh tone of lavender frill dress by designer Ambika Lal as she walked the red carpet for Loreal. 

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
2/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Famous YouTuber Malvika Sitlani rocked an orage frill floor length gown by Millia at Cannes Film Festival red carpet. 

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
3/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Masoom Minawala rocked this pink floor length outfit by designer Yousef Akbar while exuberating oomph. 

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
4/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

This year being Diipa Khosla's 5th Red Carpet, she shines in a Manish Malhotra's design. Normalizing every aspect of women, Diipa with her Cannes 2022 look aims to promote the beauty of YOU.

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
5/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Rahi Chadda, another popular fashion influencer, looked stunning in an all-black outfit from Valentino's winter collection. The three-piece suit consisted of a lace shirt which he teamed with pants.

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
6/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Masoom Minawala looked every inch the stunner in this all-pink ensemble from Valentino as she walked the Cannes red carpet. Her look was styled by famous Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Indian fashion & beauty influencers at Cannes 2022
7/7
IMAGE: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries

Masoom Minawala donned hand embroiderd cape sleeve blouse in buggle beads, pearls and yarns paired with a draped skirt for Festival de Cannes.

Tags: Cannes 2022, India at Cannes 2022, Cannes Red Carpet
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor paints the town red with her elegant gown

Hina Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor paints the town red with her elegant gown
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah on Day 2 exudes elegance in monotone orange pantsuit

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah on Day 2 exudes elegance in monotone orange pantsuit