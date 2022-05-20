Cannes 2022: Meera Chopra In Glam Pink Gown Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At French Riviera

Actor Meera Chopra has made her debut at Cannes Film Festival, this year. During the day, she took to Instagram, to share her first look from the 75th edition of the prestigious festival. Now, photos of her red carpet appearance have also surfaced online. Meera Chopra, who is a part of the Indian delegation, opted for an elegant Sophie Couture gown to grace the carpet

Meera Chopra shows her pink power

The cousin of actor Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra brought her exceptional sequential game into play for her red carpet moment. The tube gown that hugged her body perfectly featured a dramatic wave detailing which ended in a long train. Statement necklace, earrings and matching heels were used as accessories, meanwhile pink lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look. Exuding confidence, Meera wore a contagious smile on her face while posing for the cameras. Take a look at it below:

Meera is at the French Riviera for the poster launch of her film 'Safed', which features her opposite Abhay Verma. Helmed by Sandeep Singh in his directorial debut, the movie is bankrolled jointly by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

While speaking of her Cannes Debut, Meera wrote on Instagram, "Super excited to announce ‘Safed’ an unimaginable love story, created by @officialsandipssingh. Taking the film internationally, the makers are heading to Cannes. The first look of #safed will be unveiled by an Academy Award-winning Indian dignitary in Cannes on May 20th, during the 75th Cannes Film Festival with the lead actors @Verma.abhay_ and @meerachopra, along with the director @officialsandipssingh."

Previously, taking to Instagram, Meera dropped a string of images of her look from the 75th edition of the prestigious event. For her debut look, Meera turned heads in a dazzling golden ensemble. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she kept her makeup and accessories minimal. The cape sleeves ensemble ended with a sleek neat bun.

Meera Chopra has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. She is well known for her work in 1920 London, Section 375, Gang of Ghosts and more. Apart from her, Aditi Rao Hydari, Helly Shah, and Pooja Hegde have also made their debut this year.

Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries