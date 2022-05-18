Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Goes All-white And Breezy For Her Day 2 At The French Riviera

Quick links:
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France where the Indian celebrities are grabbing attention for their strong presence and fashion.
Pooja Hegde, being one of the many notable personalities attending the festival, shared her outfit on the second day of Cannes 2022 at the French Reviera.
Styled by Akshay Tyagi, the 31-year-old actor donned a HONAYDA dress with a matching dramatic cape. She donned MISHO's jewellery pieces and complemented the attire with Louboutin heels.
Hegde, fresh off the success of her film 'Beast', shared the stunning pictures to her Instagram with the caption, ''Just a day in Cannes #cannes2022.''