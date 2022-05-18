Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Goes All-white And Breezy For Her Day 2 At The French Riviera

Pooja Hedge took to her Instagram to share pictures of her outfit for the second day of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. See pics below.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Cannes 2022
1/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France where the Indian celebrities are grabbing attention for their strong presence and fashion. 

Cannes 2022
2/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Pooja Hegde, being one of the many notable personalities attending the festival, shared her outfit on the second day of Cannes 2022 at the French Reviera. 

Cannes 2022
3/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Styled by Akshay Tyagi, the 31-year-old actor donned a HONAYDA dress with a matching dramatic cape. She donned MISHO's jewellery pieces and complemented the attire with Louboutin heels.

Cannes 2022
4/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Hegde, fresh off the success of her film 'Beast', shared the stunning pictures to her Instagram with the caption, ''Just a day in Cannes #cannes2022.''

Cannes 2022
5/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

Ahead of attending the global event, the actor had expressed excitement to walk the red carpet.

Cannes 2022
6/6
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

During the inauguration ceremony of the Indian pavilion, the actor danced the Ghoomar with Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela and more. 

Tags: Cannes 2022, pooja hegde, french riviera
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan to Anne Hathaway, here's who-wore-what on Day 3

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan to Anne Hathaway, here's who-wore-what on Day 3
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah on Day 2 exudes elegance in monotone orange pantsuit

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah on Day 2 exudes elegance in monotone orange pantsuit