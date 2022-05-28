Cannes 2022: R Madhavan's Trendy Tie And Velvet Suit Is A Fashion Style Worth Stealing

Stuffy office attire might not be on your style list, but one cannot just disregard those traditional menswear ties from their wardrobe. The fashion accessory has a long history that goes back centuries, and over the years, just like every other fashion evolution, neckties have evolved too. The tiny piece of clothing that usually appeared in stripes and monotones back in the day, now has branched out into something that can be hailed as trendy.

From different colours, patterns, and styles that complement vivid looks, be it casual, formal or quirky, the evolution of neckties has been phenomenal. It can be safely said, that be it winter or fall, this piece of clothing can never go out of style. Now, when it comes to fashion for men in India, actors Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, are among the many others who always hit the headlines for their daring yet eye-catching sartorial picks.

Currently, joining the bandwagon is actor R Madhavan, who is a part of the Indian delegation at Cannes 2022 led by I&B minister Anurag Thakur. The prominent Bollywood star is at the 75th Festival de Cannes to promote his upcoming movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. R Madhavan has been gracing the French Riviera with vivid shades from his wardrobe, be it formal or casual. To mark his debut on the red carpet, he previously opted for a black and white tux. However, what caught out attention was his latest look from the prestigious film festival.

R Madhavan suits up in velvet

In the latest photos of R Madhavan from Cannes 2022, he looks dapper in a quirky velvet suit designed by Varoin Marwah. This time, along with adding shades to his formal get-up, the actor also opted for a trendy tie that can give a creative twist to your wardrobe. He opted for a quirky glass triangle men's necktie that featured a matte finish with glitzy mirror detailing.

His formal look was completed with statement-shiny shoes and perfectly gelled hair. Moreover, the addition of a pair of statement glasses only accentuated his formal look. This style inspiration from R Madhavan is an apt pick for attending business parties, weddings, and engagement events. Take a look at it below:

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy