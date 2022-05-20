Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: Union Minister Dr L Murugan To Attend The Film Festival From May 22 To 24

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will leave for France on Saturday to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Murugan will be at Cannes from Sunday to Tuesday, during which he is expected to attend several meetings at the festival, where India is the country of honour at Marche du Film, a business counterpart of the marquee event.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the India Pavilion at the festival and walked the red carpet with a delegation comprising top artists, including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and folk singer Mame Khan among others.

