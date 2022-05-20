Cannes: Anurag Thakur Wears Handmade Suit With Message Symbolising India's 'Vocal4local'

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, led the 11-member Indian delegation at the inaugural ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France. The I&B Minister attend the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at the prestigious film festival and walked the red carpet in style.

Anurag Thakur wears a handmade outfit with a message at Cannes 2022

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur was seen walking down the red carpet at Cannes 2022 sporting an off-white attire with buttons symbolising a beautiful message. The message depicted “EkBharatShreshthaBharat.” the outfit was handwoven and handmade by the artisans of Chanderi, MP, Bhagalpur, and Bihar. As per MIB India, it was revealed that the outfit was made with a special fabric hand-woven in Chanderi with silk and cotton called ‘Tarz.’ The dress also featured golden metallic buttons engraved with the word Bharat in different Indian languages mentioned in the Indian National Anthem.

By sporting the outfit at Cannes 2022, the Union Minister gave a tribute to the weaver community, handlooms and Khadi industry of India. It even reflected PM Narendra Modi’s resolve of protecting the country’s handloom heritage while symbolizing his mantra of ‘Vocal for Local.’

Cannes Film Festival 2022

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur attended Cannes 2022 and marked the 75th year of independence as it coincides with the 75th year of the Cannes Film Festival. He also lauded the platform for recognising noteworthy films in a bid to keep exemplary cinema alive.

The Union Minister further reflected on how India is a country which not only makes the largest films in the world but even celebrates the release of the film like a festival. Anurag Thakur said, "Cannes has been a platform to identify good films since 1946, you have kept good cinema alive. You value creativity, you value innovation. Let me also say that India is one country which not only makes the largest films in the world but also films the opening of which are like a festival there, with lots of songs and festival music... All I can say is you have to see at 4 am, any country which can do the opening, it is in India where the show is open, the film is launched and people are waiting in a queue to watch a movie, that can happen only in India," reported ANI.

Image: Twitter/@MIB_India