Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah On Day 2 Exudes Elegance In Monotone Orange Pantsuit

Indian Television actor Helly Shah took to her social media to share multiple pictures of her statement looks for her debut at the Cannes film festival.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
cannes film festival
1/5
Image: Instagram/@hellyshahofficial

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France with several notable Indian celebrities marking their attendance in high fashion ensembles. 

cannes film festival
2/5
Image: Instagram/@hellyshahofficial

Among the personalities at Cannes 2022 is Indian television star Helly Shah who made her debut at the French Riviera festival. 

cannes film festival
3/5
Image: Instagram/@hellyshahofficial

On the second day of the film festival, the 26-year-old wore BCBG Max Azria's monotone Orange suit. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black shades. 

cannes film festival
4/5
Image: Instagram/@hellyshahofficial

On her debut, the actor received the love and support from her fans via social media who were proud of her growth in the industry.

cannes film festival
5/5
Image: Instagram/@shorbani_b

On the first day of her appearance at the festival, the actor wore a yellow neon halter neck thigh-high dress. 

