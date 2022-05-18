Cannes Film Festival 2022: Helly Shah On Day 2 Exudes Elegance In Monotone Orange Pantsuit

Quick links:
The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France with several notable Indian celebrities marking their attendance in high fashion ensembles.
Among the personalities at Cannes 2022 is Indian television star Helly Shah who made her debut at the French Riviera festival.
On the second day of the film festival, the 26-year-old wore BCBG Max Azria's monotone Orange suit. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black shades.
On her debut, the actor received the love and support from her fans via social media who were proud of her growth in the industry.