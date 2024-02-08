Cashmere, Pashmina: Different types of shawls to slay your winter fashion game

Advertisement

Shawls have long been cherished accessories, adding elegance, grace, and warmth to various ensembles. With a rich cultural history and diverse designs, shawls come in various styles, each with its unique characteristics. Let's look closely into the world of shawls and discover the different types that have captivated fashion enthusiasts across the globe and kept us warm through the chilly days.

Pashmina shawls

Originating from the Himalayan region of Kashmir, Pashmina shawls are renowned for their luxurious softness and fine texture. These shawls are made from the wool of the Pashmina goat, known for its warmth and exquisite feel. Pashmina shawls often feature intricate hand embroidery or woven patterns, making them a symbol of timeless elegance.

Cashmere shawls

Similar to Pashmina, Cashmere shawls are crafted from the soft wool of Cashmere goats. Hailing from the Kashmir region, these shawls are revered for their lightweight warmth and versatility. Cashmere shawls come in various designs, ranging from solid colors to intricate patterns, making them a staple in both casual and formal wardrobes.

Jamawar shawls

Another shawl variety originating in the region of Kashmir, Jamawar shawls are celebrated for their popping colours and intricate patterns. These shawls often feature paisley motifs, floral designs, and detailed craftsmanship. Jamawar shawls are traditionally made using a combination of wool and silk, creating a luxurious and eye-catching accessory.

Kani shawls

Kani shawls are a testament to the skilled craftsmanship of Kashmiri weavers. These shawls are woven using the Kani technique, where each colourful thread is individually woven by hand. The shawl is a stunning piece of wearable art, often featuring intricate patterns and beautiful hues.

Embroidered shawls

Embroidered shawls showcase the artistry of intricate needlework. These shawls feature hand embroidery with thread, sequins, or beadwork. The designs range from floral motifs to geometric patterns, creating a visually appealing and textured accessory.

Woolen shawls

Ideal for colder climates, woolen shawls provide warmth and comfort. These shawls come in various wool types, such as merino or lambswool, and may feature simple patterns or solid colours. Woolen shawls are versatile, complementing both casual and formal outfits.