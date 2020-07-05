Cat Hair Removal Hacks Which Will Help You Keep Your Clothes Clean; Read Here

Pets can be the best companions for humans. But having a pet comes with its pros and cons. While the pros are a lot there are a few cons too, one of which is the hair and fur of pets getting stuck on the clothes. While it seems tough, removal of pet hair from clothes is rather easy. Several things such as rubber gloves, squeegees, or vacuum cleaners can help you make the job easier. Here are some Cat hair removal hacks that will help you keep your clothes clean.

Cat hair removal hacks:

Vacuuming

Vacuuming is one of the easiest and the best Cat hair removal hacks. A thing head vacuum cleaner can be used to take the fur off the clothes to keep the clothes clean. You can also use this to keep your furniture and carpets clean. This hack also takes less time compared to others.

Using a microfiber cloth

Running a microfiber cloth over the clothes stuck with fur and cat hair will also help you get rid of the hair. This is also is a very easy cat hair removal hack. After cleaning the clothes the microfiber cloth can be dusted outdoors where the hair can be easily disposed of. After this do not forget to clean the microfiber cloth.

Using a dry sponge

A dry sponge is one of the easiest ways in which one can get rid of cat fur. A dry sponge can be just run over a cloth and due to its pores, the hair will stick to the sponge. After the hair is removed from the clothes clean the sponge with your hand.

Lint roller

Lint roller is by far one of the easiest cat hair removal hacks. It is very helpful when you are going out and want a quick clean before you leave. Running the lint roller up and down your clothes will remove the cat hair. You can also use the roller on your furniture. You can also use reusable lint removers as they will last form a long time. they come in various sizes and shapes one can buy them off the internet too.

Tape

Using a sticky tape also can be a very easy Cat hair removal hack. If you do not have a lint roller do not worry you can use a stick tape and apply it on your clothes. After you pull the tape the hair will leave the clothes and will be stick to the tape.