From Hazratganj To Chowk: Must-visit Markets To Buy Chikan In Lucknow

Lucknow is one of the most beautiful and fastest-growing cities in India. It is known best for the Chikan work that they do on clothes around the world. The Chikankari or the chikan embroidery is a needlecraft and involves a lot of hard work and artistry. It is also an example of peace and prosperity in the people who live in this historical city. There are many markets that sell some of the best material with chikan work.

ALSO READ | British Residency, Rumi Darwaza, Chattar Manzil And Other Historical Places In Lucknowv

Here are the markets that you need to visit in Lucknow to get the best Chikankari

Aminabad Market

Aminabad Market is one of the most visited tourist spots in Lucknow. Tourists come to shop the best of chikan-embroidered outfits. They are all available in the traditional style as well as there are modern patterns as well. Aminabad market, according to an article in a travel-blogging site, in the oldest market of Lucknow. It is operating since the time of the Nawabs of Awadh. One might find some of the most beautiful chikan sarees and kurtas at reasonable prices.

ALSO READ | Imambara Lucknow's Legends That Are Part Of The City's Architectural Treasure

Hazaratganj Market

While the Aminabad market is full of traditional chikan work, if you are interested in branded stores, your stop is Hazaratganj Market. It is said that the market was visited by the Nawabs, zamindars as well as the British officials. The market has got a major makeover which makes it suitable for all ages. Not only clothes, but you can also have some delicacies of Lucknow at Hazratganj market.

ALSO READ | In A First In India, Lucknow University To Introduce Course On 'garbha Sanskar'

Bhootnath

Bhootnath is also one of the most popular spots and it also serves as the local market. Bhoothnath is also referred to as Mini-Hazrat Ganj. Bhootnath has some intricately designed Chikan sarees, salwar kameezes in different cuts and styles.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Looks Stunning In A Lucknowi Chikankari Lehenga

Chowk

If you want to know what fine embroidery really looks like, you must visit Chowk. It is a part of the old Lucknow and is packed with the finest Chikan artists. They also offer custom design and take bulk orders. Chowk remains closed on Sundays. Make sure you do bargain as you might get some good materials are great prices!

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Looks Effortlessly Chic In THIS Chikankari Kurta

Photo by Mohd Aram on Unsplash