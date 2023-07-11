Chikankari Saree Made Of Japanese Pearls, Swarovski Crystals Is Worth THIS Whopping Amount

Lucknow is known for its old-world charm and burgeoning royal aesthetic, an experience people from far and near come to experience. What adds to the overall regalia of the city of Nawabs is is flourishing offering of chikankari craftsmanship. A specimen of this tradition, carried on the age-old silhouette of the saree, has recently found the spotlight.

3 things you need to know

This piece of work comes from Ada Designer Chikan Studio, from Hazratganj in Lucknow.

The saree carries 32 stitches of Chikan embroidery, some of which are on the verge of extinction.

The custom-made piece, is priced at a steep ₹21 lakhs.

Saree carries Japanese pearls and Swarovski crystals



The saree, whose picture store manager Haider Ali Khan shared took 2 years to make. The thread work is complimented by a detailed file of zari work. The selling point of the saree however, does not just stop there. Khan reveals that Japanese pearls and Swarovski crystals have been extensively used to elevate the saree's aesthetic offering.

(It took 2 years and several pairs of hands to craft this stellar specimen of Indian craftsmanship | Image: ANI)



Khan further elaborated how the saree is made on a single wire. It additionally has been weaved on open nets. All these factors have added to the final price of the work of art.

The border justifies the cost



The border of the saree has been carefully crafted by convent nuns making use of stitch styles that are on the verge of extinction, or at the least, very rare. The border alone makes up for ₹2.5 lakhs of the hefty cumulative price of the saree. Additionally, this is not the only piece of its kind. Haider Ali Khan further shared how a similar saree, priced at a slightly more modest number of ₹10 lakhs, was bought by a Dubai-based customer for the purpose of wedding festivities.