Choti Bahu Radhika Merchant Styles ₹1 Lakh Tunic And Dhoti Pants At Mahakumbh 2025, Takes Holy Dip

Radhika Merchant: The Choti Bahu of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant has been an online sensation since she came into the limelight. Along with her husband, Anant Ambani, and his family, including Mukesh Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani, the whole crew visited the MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11.

As she arrived with her husband's family to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati, people online especially her fans couldn’t stop gushing about her simple yet chic and elegant appearance.

Decoding Radhika Merchant's Mahakumbh 2025 outfit

Radhika Merchant chose a navy blue tunic paired with mint green silk dhoti pants for one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals. The traditional ensemble featured intricate craftsmanship and an embroidered dupatta.

The set, from the label Jayanti Reddy, cost 1,312 Euro, which amounts to over Rupees 1 lakh when converted to Indian Rupees.

About Mahakumbh 2025