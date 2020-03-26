Coronavirus Crisis Brings Together Leading Fashion Brands To Make Face Masks

At a time when the entire world is facing the crisis that has come up through the Coronavirus outbreak, a number of leading brands in the fashion industry have decided to lend their support by making masks for the people. These designers have decided to help by having a staff that works from home. Have a look at the leading designers that have offered their support.

Fashion industry helps in fight against Coronavirus

Michael Costello

Michael Costello is one of the many fashion-related celebrities to help the people, especially in the medical field with face masks. The face masks that he is making are not surgical grade but will be helpful in curbing the spread of COVID 19. He posted on social media talking about how he will also be looking onto where they stand in terms of surgical masks. He mentioned that they are planning to give all these masks away to hospitals and other healthcare facilities instead of selling them. Have a look at the post here.

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano also posted about how they are making a few versions of face masks in order to help the people who need them. The post also spoke about the process of making them fit right on the face. They also spoke about getting the masks out as soon as possible to the people who need them.

Saint Laurent and Balenciaga

The parent group of Saint Laurent and Balenciaga put out a statement that they will contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by buying three million masks for the French health services. They also said that they are making masks with strict health guidelines for the staff to follow. They also said that the process and materials have been provided by relevant authorities.

Collina Strada

Collina Strada is a brand that encourages sustainable fashion in the best way possible. The team uploaded various pictures of masks made of cotton. They also encouraged their followers to donate 100% cotton clothes so the needful can be done.

