Cosplay Costumes That Many Indians Prefer Over The Rest

At this point, cosplaying has become a worldwide affair. People with interest in books, movies, or video games come together and dress up in cosplay costumes as characters that they visualise themselves as. If one is going to their first cosplay event but is concerned about what type of costume they should wear, here is a list of five popular costume ideas for Indians that cosplay artists use frequently.

5 Costumes that Indian Cosplayers Love

Iron Man

The Avengers franchise has found much love in India, and rightly so. Among the many characters that are present in the superhero ensemble, Iron Man seems to be a public favourite. Cosplayers, both young and old, are obsessed with the charismatic Tony Stark, and leave no stone unturned to emerge as a spitting image of the sensational superhero - whether it is by donning the entire costume or just the mask.

Spiderman

Much before Iron Man came around, the webbed superhero had captivated hearts everywhere, including India. The Avengers brought more refined and complex versions of Spiderman to the forefront, much to the delight of cosplayers. Nowadays, instead of dressing as a single version of the superhero, cosplayers have the option to add appendages to their existing costume to dress as a different version of Superman- for example, the Iron Spider from Avengers: Infinity War.

Lara Croft

Not only is Lara Croft a popular video game character, but she is also an icon for women everywhere as a symbol of courage, strength, and skill, which is why a lot of female cosplayers love to dress up as her. This iconic rebel is an inspiration for a lot of people in the world, and also a fascinating character to dress up as.

The Joker

Like Spiderman, different versions of Arkham's favourite supervillain have existed over the years, and each version has added a different aspect to the existing charm of the Joker. Cosplayers often chose to dress up as the Joker from The Dark Knight, but The Joker from Suicide Squad also became a popular choice after the movie released. And the arrival of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker brings another version of the character for the cosplayers to dress up as. When it comes to cosplay costume ideas for Indians, there is a lot of scope within this option.

Harry Potter

The magical world of Harry Potter influenced many childhoods in the early 2000s, which is why cosplayers often choose to dress up as different characters from the books to pay homage to them. While the protagonists are the top favourites, some ambitious cosplayers also take a shot at dressing themselves as the villains in the story, like Voldemort, Peter Pettigrew, Snape, Bellatrix Lestrange, and the like.

