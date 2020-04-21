COVID-19 Lockdown Can Be Best Time To Detox Your Dry Skin; Here's How

Amidst the lockdown, there are many things that one can do among which a skin detox is one of the best things that you can indulge in. And as summer has arrived, it is very important to take good care of your skin. One can detoxify their skin and body making it look healthy and radiant.

As per reports, a facial or skin detox means dedicating one week in removing all toxins, impurities, pollutants, and dead skin cells. And seems like one can make the best use of staying indoors and detoxifying their skin. Here are a few skin detox tips that you can help you keep your skin fresh and glowing.

Begin With The Facial

Reports suggest that a good facial can help clean out your pores from all dirt and impurities. One could use a good facial kit of their preference and also indulge in a face massage. This will not only keep your skin clean and fresh but will also help in de-stressing your mind.

Cleanse Your Skin Twice A Day

According to reports, one should get into the habit of cleansing their face regularly. Make sure you choose the right cleansers depending on your skin type to avoid skin damages. One must consult their dermatologist to know how many times must they cleanse their face as everyone has a different skin type.

Steam

As per reports, after cleansing your skin, it is important to steam your face as it will allow the ingredients to enter pores and remove as much dirt as possible. If you do not have a steamer at home, you could simply boil some water and once the water is boiled hover your face above the bowl and cover your head with a towel.

Make Water Your Best Friend

According to reports, this is of the simplest yet important skin detox tips. Many people often forget to drink enough water throughout the day. It is reported that water is not only beneficial for the skin but also for many other parts of the body and it helps in removing toxins keeping one’s self and skin hydrated at all times.

Diet

For total skin rejuvenation, it is very important to change your diet plan and start eating healthy. As per reports, one must refrain from eating dairy products, fried foods, and high-calorie food. One must try indulging in some fresh fruits and vegetables.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com