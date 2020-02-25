Crochet Braids Are Your Go-to Option When You Want To Add Volume To Your Hair; Know Why

Crochet braids are a good technique to add volume to your hair. Unlike heat extensions, this technique does not involve any external heat or chemicals. You can simply add a bunch of hair into your braids and enjoy it for weeks. The original crochet braids started in the early 2000s and recently, it has been catapulted into mainstream usage because of the wide availability of wigs and natural-looking hair.

According to several beauty and style pages, crochet braids have three advantages. One of the biggest advantages is that they are easy to DIY; they can easily be available as they are cheap. They are relatively faster than extensions and other hair volume increasing techniques.

Here are steps and techniques to do crochet braids easily

Use the cornrow technique and set the hair in neat braids moving towards the back to start the crochet braids. Use a crochet needle and insert the hair one by one into the braids. The needle will go underneath the hair braid and then come back the same way with the hair strand. Use few strand bunches at a time and push it under your braid. Fold the hair bunch in half, hook it to the crochet needle and pull it to the opposite side. Make an under knot twice. Make two to three knots and tighten it once it's secured on the braid. Repeat this step until you have covered the whole braids one by one. This should take anything between one to two hours to finish the crochet braids.

Crochet braids should be done only after following these steps

Wash your hair, it should be clean and tangle-free for long-lasting crochet braids.

Moisturize and apply a good amount of conditioner during the washing for crochet braids.

You can always opt for more and less volume, depending on the hair type.

Use thinner strips of hair for the frontal side

