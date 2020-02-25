Crochet Is Back In Fashion And Here Are Some Tips To Accessorise It Right With Outfits

Crochet refers to a process of creating textiles by using a handmade crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn, thread, or strands of other materials. The term ‘crochet’ is derived from the French term crochet, which means 'small hook'. Hooks used in crochets can be made from a wide range of materials like metal, wood, bamboo and plastic. Even though crochets underwent a subsequent decline in popularity, the early 21st century has witnessed a revival of interest in handcrafts and DIY, which are inspired by crochets.

Just like how almost everything from the 70s are making a comeback, it’s finally time for the quintessential grandma-approved crochet textiles to resurface. While masses loved the vintage feel of crochet in the past, the 2020 spin makes a strong case for ultra-modern dressing.

Also Read | Best Lebanese Dishes That You Must Try At Least Once In Your Life

A one-piece

One can use a crochet textile to make themselves a perfectly knit one-piece gown and sport these outfits on casual occasions. From accessorising the outfit with a denim jacket to teaming the look with some jewellery, crochets can be your go-to option for a fun-filled party night. Take a look:

New beauty for my girls that don't want to show yet they want to show😄 how do you want to show?!#crochet two piece by me. pic.twitter.com/nMwsFH8wC5 — Nitah crochets (@Crochet_Duchess) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Dishes Made From Pasta Across The World That You Must Try Once!

Layer it up

A great way to accessorise your outfit is to use a crochet jacket or an ankle-length crochet drape. The jacket will not only add colour to your look but will also make your look stand out from the crowd. You can also team up the look with a crochet handbag and headband. Take a look:

Also Read | Dishes Made From Pasta Across The World That You Must Try Once!

Crochet two-piece

To tan yourself under the scorching sun, you can now opt for a perfect hand-stitched crochet two-piece, reinventing your beach look with a vintage touch. You can also accessorise your look with a crochet hat and some jewellery, which matches the colour palette of your outfit. Take a look:

This would be you but your too immersed in the the shariya law😊

Crochet two piece by me

@kingfishersafaris pic.twitter.com/wdAij9Xc56 — Nitah crochets (@Crochet_Duchess) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Dishes Made From Pasta Across The World That You Must Try Once!

Crochet headband

To beat the heat of the summer, you can opt for a hand-knitted crochet headband, accessorising your summer look. With the headband, you can don a light-coloured sleeved top and a vintage skirt, which compliments the entire outfit. Take a look:

(Promo image source: Canva)