Delhi: What To Buy From Indira Market In The National Capital City

Delhi is the one-stop destination to buy all kinds of things with a range of markets to choose from. The Indira Market is one of the most popular markets in the city. Here is a range of different things that one can buy at the Indira Market.

Few items that one can buy at Indira Market in Delhi

Quilts

There are multiple shops in Indira Market that sell the prettiest of quilts. All one has to do is give the shopkeeper a saree or an old suit, and they will create magic. These pretty quilts start with a range of around ₹10 per kg and take 2-3 days to be made. This result will definitely leave you satisfied.

Handloom

The Indira Market is also famous for the range of handlooms that it sells. From doormats to towels, to bedsheets to runners, the market has it all. It is a one-stop place for all the furnishing requirements of one house. The next time you feel like giving your home a make-over, this is the market that you need to check-out.

Laces

The market offers beautiful Gota Pattis, laces and much more that one can also use to beautify their old suits and outfits. The market also has a beautiful range of latkans and accessories that one can pick for their clothes. The market also has multiple shops that prove to be helpful during wedding shopping by offering multiple outfit accessories.

Fabrics

The market also has multiple fabric shops that will make you desperately wait for a wedding in your family. Prettily lined up, one can buy fabrics here to stitch a suit or a beautiful salwar kameez and more. The fabric range starts from about ₹80 per metre. There are also shops that sell faded and dyed dupattas of your choice of colour.

Clothes

The market also has shops that sell Kurtis that start with a range as low as ₹450. There is also a wide range of palazzos, pajamas, leggings, shararas, and more to choose from. One can even find a beautiful range of kotis or traditional jackets to top their Kurtis and outfits with.

