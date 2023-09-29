Last Updated:

Designer Pawan Sachdeva Decodes Raghav Chadha's Wedding Look

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra got married in an intimate wedding in Udaipur on September 24. Now, days after, Pawan Sachdeva has decoded Raghav's wedding look.

Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

Days after Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding in Udaipur, designer Pawan Sachdeva decoded the politician's wedding look. 

Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

Pawan has shared a series of photos from Raghav's wedding day in which he can be seen helping Raghav wear his wedding outfit.

Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

Pawan revealed that Raghav asked for a subtle and well-fitted sherwani. So he designed, ivory sherwani featuring an intricate quilting technique which added a subtle texture to the outfit.

Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

He completed Raghav's wedding look with a textured stole featuring a dull gold border. 

Pawan Sachdeva/Instagram

Raghav added tan mojiris and a turban in dull gold to compliment the Parineeti's outfit.

Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24.

Raghav Chadha/Instagram

For the wedding, Parineeti wore an embroidered lehenga accessorised with an emerald necklace and matching earrings.

