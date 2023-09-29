Designer Pawan Sachdeva Decodes Raghav Chadha's Wedding Look

Quick links:
Days after Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding in Udaipur, designer Pawan Sachdeva decoded the politician's wedding look.
Pawan has shared a series of photos from Raghav's wedding day in which he can be seen helping Raghav wear his wedding outfit.
Pawan revealed that Raghav asked for a subtle and well-fitted sherwani. So he designed, ivory sherwani featuring an intricate quilting technique which added a subtle texture to the outfit.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married in an intimate yet lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24.