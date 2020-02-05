Union Budget
Diamond Shopping In Surat: Best Stores That Will Cover All Your Needs

Fashion

Surat is the second-largest city in Gujarat. A large proportion of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished here. Read to know about diamond shopping in Surat.

Diamond Shopping in Surat

Surat is the second-largest city in Gujarat. It is also known as the diamond city of India and a large proportion of the world’s diamonds are cut and polished here. It is also a major textile producer and a growing IT hub of India. Let's take a look at the diamond shopping in Surat and the wide market.

Sejal Jewellers 

Established in the year 1997, Sejal Jewellers Pvt Ltd in Ghoddod Road, Surat is a top player in the category Gold Jewellery Showrooms in the Surat. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Surat. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry.

Kalamandir Jewellers

Established in the year 2013, Kalamandir Jewellers Limited in Ghoddod Road, Surat is a top player in the category Jewellery Showrooms in the Surat. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Surat. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry. 

Monica Jewellers

Established in the year 1997, Monica Jewellers in Kadodara, Surat is a top player in the category Jewellery Showrooms in the Surat. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Surat. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry.

Dagina Jewellers

Established in the year 1995, Dagina Jewellers Pvt Ltd in Ghoddod Road, Surat is a top player in the category Jewellery Showrooms in the Surat. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Surat. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry. 

Cygnus Fine Jewellery

Established in the year 2003, Cygnus Fine Jewellery in Katargam, Surat is a top player in the category Jewellery Showrooms in the Surat. This well-known establishment acts as a one-stop destination servicing customers both local and from other parts of Surat. Over the course of its journey, this business has established a firm foothold in its industry. 

