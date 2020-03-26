The Debate
Different Ways Of Styling Tie-dye Outfits This Summer Like Bollywood Celebrities

Fashion

tie-dye outfits have become extremely trendy among various leading ladies of Bollywood. Here is how you can style different tie-dye outfits this summer.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
tie-dye

A lot of trends from the yesteryear frequently make a comeback. One recent trend that has been followed by a lot of celebrities is tie-dye. The trend of tie-dye outfits was spotted on the runway last year and ever since then, several eminent faces of the film and fashion industries have been spotted rocking various tie-dye ensembles.

From bikini to lehengas, tie-dye has resulted to be a big hit. Therefore, here is how you can style various tie-dye looks this summer to draw inspiration from:

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan To Kiara Advani - Bollywood Celebs In Tie-dye Outfits

Bikini

Tie-dye has been the choice of several A-listers for beach fashion too. If you love colourful bikinis then tie-dye swimwear can surely be your pick. Recently, the Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was also snapped donning a green tie-dye bikini paired with sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra World ❤❤❤❤ (@priyankachopra_official_) on

Pants

Tie-dye pants can be your go-to pants to pair with neutral coloured tops. The fashion icon of the television industry, Hina Khan, donned pink-coloured bell-bottom pants along with a white turtle neck top. She accessorised her look with silver statement earrings, link lips and her hair tied in a tight ponytail.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Dress

From maxi dresses to off-shoulder dresses, a lot of leading ladies of Bollywood sported easy-breezy tie-dye dresses. Karisma Kapoor is one of the celebrities who was snapped in a tie-dye dress recently who wore an off-shoulder pink tie-dye dress with hints of black and white.

Also Read | Coronavirus: From Met Gala To Chanel, Here Are The Fashion Shows Cancelled Or Postponed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Tees

If you love wearing bright colourful tees then tie-dye can be your go-to style. There are endless ways of styling a tie-dye tee just like any other tees. Ananya Panday wore a yellow tie-dye off-should tee during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh. She paired her tee with high-slit mustard yellow pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Stars With Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics

(Image credit: Hina Khan and Ananya Panday Instagram)

First Published:
COMMENT
