DYI Facial: Here Are Some Simple Steps To Follow For A Spa Experience At Home 

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, beauty salons have suspended their business and people are wondering how to take care of their skin while they stay at home. Instead of sitting at home and waiting for the salons to open, one can treat their skin at home. Here is a DIY relaxing facial to try at home which is just like any other spa that your skin needs.

Here are the steps for a relaxing facial at home

Step 1: The first thing to do is to get rid of the extra oil and dust from your face. This is why you need to start off your facial at home by thoroughly cleansing your face with a foamy face wash. You can also start by using a toner to get rid of any dirt on your face, followed by a regular face wash.

Step 2: To get the spa-like experience at home, one of the most important things is good music. In order to make your facial at home feel like a spa, you need to add some relaxing songs to your playlist. The music will elevate your mood and make you feel like you are at your favourite spa.

Step 3: This step cannot be skipped. Steaming is one of the most important steps of any facial. Steaming will help open up the skin pores to let the products sink into the layers of the skin. The simplest thing that you can do is soak a clean towel in hot water and just put it over your face.

Step 4: Exfoliate your skin in order to remove the dirt and the dead skin. Use your favourite face scrub and gently massage it onto your skin and then wash it off with water.

Step 5: The next step if to use a face mask. You can go for any of your favourite face masks that suits your skin or make some at home if you wish to. Leave it on for some time and then wash it off.

Step 6: Next step is to use a toner to close your open pores. This step is important for the skin to lock all the goodness of the mask into the layers of the skin.

Step 7: Here you can use your favourite sheet mask which hydrates your skin and also gives your skin a glow.

Step 8: The last step is to treat and moisturise your skin. Apply your favourite eye cream and nourish your skin using a moisturiser.

