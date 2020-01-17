Emily Ratajkowski's Outfits Will Help You Ace Your Date Night In Style

Going out on a date can be an escape for some from their ordinary life. First dates are all about letting your hair down and having a fun night even though getting ready for the actual date can be quite a thought process. Deciding what you want to wear may take hours, from the location to the activity, all factors count when preparing for a date and it ends up taking a toll on your well-being.

Getting ready for your date night should not be so problematic, especially if you're taking inspiration from the diva Emily Ratajkowski. Emily's style can be taken cues from to dress just right for a date night as Emily Ratajkowski is known as one of the most fashionable and influential models in the world. Here are some outfits sported by the model that will make you all set for your date night.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a white turtle neck jumpsuit. Emily wore minimal make and hair left loose. This outfit can be worn for a fancy dinner date.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a plain white mini dress. She looked very elegant as she styled her outfit with a bag, heels, and minimal makeup.

Emily Ratajkowski sported a red one-sided shoulder dress. Emily looked beautiful as she completed her look with wavy hair, dewy makeup and high heels.

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a white buttoned dress. She completed the look by wearing a pair of sneakers, minimal jewellery, and a bag.

Emily Ratajkowski sported a polka dot white and grey jumpsuit. She looked elegant as she completed the look with dewy makeup and braided hair and minimal jewellery.

Image courtesy: Emily Ratajkowski Instagram