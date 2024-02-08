Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

Emmy Awards 2024: Couple Fashion Moments From The Red Carpet That Stole Our Hearts

A lot of couples attended the Emmy Awards and left us starry-eyed with their fashion game. Here are some of the best fashion moments from the red carpet.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Couple Fashion Moments From The Red Carpet
Couple Fashion Moments From The Red Carpet | Image:@21metgala on X
The all-stars Emmy red carpet saw the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance as everyone put their most stylish foot forward. Some loved-up couples turned heads with their PDA and picture-perfect fashion, including actress-pop star Selena Gomez and beau Benny Blanco, who made their first red-carpet appearance together. Here are some couple fashion goals we are swooning over from Emmy’s red carpet.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

Selena stunned in a maroon gown, slick, tied-up hair, and resplendent diamond jewelry as boyfriend Benny Blanco wore a long trench with a satin shirt and trousers. He took the backseat and let Selena shine, as she posed for the paps with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Kirsten Dunst - Jesse Plemons

Kristen and husband Jesse looked every bit the royal couple as they posed on the red carpet. Kirsten opted for a full length polka dotted maroon gown while Jesse looked polished in a black suit and matching bow tie.

Kirsten Dunst - Jesse Plemons | Image: @21metgala on X

Jon Hamm - Anna Osceola

Actor Jon Hamm wore a well-tailored black suit and wife Anna Osceola adorned a deep green, emerald-toned gown with a plunging neckline. She finished the look with a simple diamond bracelet and a pair of golden earrings to keep the focus entirely on her beautiful gown.

Jon Hamm - Anna Osceola | Image: @21metgala on X

Tom Hiddlestone - Zawe Ashton

The sunshine and happiness on the red carpet were brought on by this happy couple as English actress-writer Zawe glowed in a bright yellow gown and husband Tom could not take his eyes off of her. Hiddlestone himself looked sharp in his black suit, donning a signature watch.

Tom Hiddlestone - Zawe Ashton | Image: @21metgala on X

Charlie Puth - Brooke Sansone

Singer Charlie Puth attended the red carpet hand in hand with fiance Brooke Sansone. Charlie opted for an audacious look, with a white trench coat and a satin black shirt with little glittery stars on it. Brooke wore a strappy black dress with sharp stiletto heels and kept her makeup simple and dewy.

Charlie Puth - Brooke Sansone | Image: @21metgala on X

Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker | Image: @21metgala on X

New parents Kourtney and Travis could not keep their hands to themselves as they looked completely in love on the red carpet. Kourtney was dressed in a black power suit and Travis elevated his basic black suit look with sleek sunglasses.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

