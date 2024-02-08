Advertisement

The all-stars Emmy red carpet saw the who’s who of Hollywood in attendance as everyone put their most stylish foot forward. Some loved-up couples turned heads with their PDA and picture-perfect fashion, including actress-pop star Selena Gomez and beau Benny Blanco, who made their first red-carpet appearance together. Here are some couple fashion goals we are swooning over from Emmy’s red carpet.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

Selena stunned in a maroon gown, slick, tied-up hair, and resplendent diamond jewelry as boyfriend Benny Blanco wore a long trench with a satin shirt and trousers. He took the backseat and let Selena shine, as she posed for the paps with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/kvXmq9ECvB — 21 (@21metgala) January 16, 2024

Kirsten Dunst - Jesse Plemons

Kristen and husband Jesse looked every bit the royal couple as they posed on the red carpet. Kirsten opted for a full length polka dotted maroon gown while Jesse looked polished in a black suit and matching bow tie.

Kirsten Dunst - Jesse Plemons | Image: @21metgala on X

Jon Hamm - Anna Osceola

Actor Jon Hamm wore a well-tailored black suit and wife Anna Osceola adorned a deep green, emerald-toned gown with a plunging neckline. She finished the look with a simple diamond bracelet and a pair of golden earrings to keep the focus entirely on her beautiful gown.

Jon Hamm - Anna Osceola | Image: @21metgala on X

Tom Hiddlestone - Zawe Ashton

The sunshine and happiness on the red carpet were brought on by this happy couple as English actress-writer Zawe glowed in a bright yellow gown and husband Tom could not take his eyes off of her. Hiddlestone himself looked sharp in his black suit, donning a signature watch.

Tom Hiddlestone - Zawe Ashton | Image: @21metgala on X

Charlie Puth - Brooke Sansone

Singer Charlie Puth attended the red carpet hand in hand with fiance Brooke Sansone. Charlie opted for an audacious look, with a white trench coat and a satin black shirt with little glittery stars on it. Brooke wore a strappy black dress with sharp stiletto heels and kept her makeup simple and dewy.

Charlie Puth - Brooke Sansone | Image: @21metgala on X

Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker | Image: @21metgala on X

New parents Kourtney and Travis could not keep their hands to themselves as they looked completely in love on the red carpet. Kourtney was dressed in a black power suit and Travis elevated his basic black suit look with sleek sunglasses.