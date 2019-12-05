Essential Lip Oils You Need To Include In Your Daily Routine For Chapped Lips

Get past your usual lip balms and lip butter as now is the time to try out lip oils. Lip oils are a crossover between lip balms and lip glosses. It gives your lips a tinted shine while keeping your dry lips nourished. Infused with plant-based extracts like lavender, hazelnut, and rosehip, lip oils are highly recommended nowadays. Check out the best lip oils you need in your life for your tired or chapped lips.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is known for its calming scent and is a good product to use on dry lips. Mixing lavender oil with coconut oil for the perfect lip balm relieves chapped lips. It can help in getting reed of peeling or cracking, and sometimes bleeding lips.

Chamomile Oil

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties which help in soothing the swelling of chapped or tired lips. It also helps in relieving pain on your lips. As it is a gentle oil, you need no to mix any ingredient with it and you can use it neat. Apply it on your lips whenever you need it.

Jasmine Essential Oil

This oil is very famous for its scent. Apply on your lips 3-4 times a day or whenever it dries. It is safe to leave it on overnight. It also has high antiseptic properties which help in preventing the chapping of your lips.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is a popular ingredient in many skin conditioning products. You can use olive oil directly on the lips to protect them from drying out. However, if you want one can also combine olive oil with sugar to make a simple lip scrub.

Coconut Oil

Apply coconut oil to your lips and rub with your fingers until the oil sets. You can repeat this process throughout the day. If you want chapstick-like texture, combine coconut oil with equal parts of a thickening agent such as beeswax or shea butter before applying.

