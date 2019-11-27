Ethnic Outfit Inspiration: Check Out These Must-have Anarkali Suits

There is no denying that women look impeccable in ethnic outfits. Traditional attires bring out the beauty of a female effortlessly. When it comes to Indian ethnic outfits, Anarkali suits are amongst the most classy and fancy attires that a woman can wear. Anarkali suits can be worn on many occasions, especially during cultural events and festivals.

While choosing an Anarkali, one must always try it out first. These ethnic outfits demand a lot of attention, unlike western outfits, where a person needs to first wear and check if the colour and the entire outfit looks good on them or not. Anarkali suits come in a variety of colours, designs and styles. To understand better, here are a few eye-pleasing Anarkali suits that everyone must have in their wardrobe.

Types of Anarkali suits everyone must have in their closet.

This dress is a multicolour Anarkali ensemble with red coloured borders and rich designs. The exquisite look can be pulled off with a Plazzo and any type of shoes, sandals or heels. Taapsee Pannu has completed the multicoloured ethnic outfit with yellow earrings and layered bracelets. This look is perfect for a traditional family party.

This is a classic Anarkali suit which has been given a royal touch to its designs. The ethnic outfit is cream in colour and has golden borders and ethereal designs. This ensemble demands a bit more work with jewellery and so thick gold earrings, bangles and necklaces would do the job.

Anarkali is most often imagined in hues of yellow, red and green colours. However, while breaking the norm, royal blue is an excellent choice. This ethnic outfit is designed, textured and patterned with golden colour. Anarkali suits of this kind can be pulled off with a nude makeup or just with mascara and red lipstick.

