Fan Bingbing Wraps Up Paris Haute Couture Outing In Gaurav Gupta Outfit

Gaurav Gupta's debut at this year's Paris Haute Couture week comes 20 years after the Indian couturier launched his label. His collection, titled Shunya, was showcased on account of him receiving an invitation from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode - the governing body for the French fashion industry. Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, made an appearance AT the debut show, dressed in Gaurav Gupta.

3 things you need to know

Gaurav Gupta is one of only two designers to have received an invitation from the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the other being Vaishali Shadangule.

Fan Bingbing attended the debut show as a muse, accompanied by rapper Cardi B and German influencer Leonie Hanne.

Gaurav Gupta has grown to become a red carpet favourite being seen on notable faces across the showbiz industries.

Fan Binging turns muse for Gaurav Gupta

Fan Bingbing arrived for the final day of the Paris Haute Couture week, dressed in a signature Gaurav Gupta couture gown in ink black. She sat in the front row between Cardi B and Leonie Hanne, as the couturier presented his collection, Shunya. The actress also got clicked with the man of the moment after the show.

(Fan Bingbing in Gaurav Gupta for Paris Haute Couture Week | Image: bingbing_fan/Instagram)

Bingbing's monotoned gown featured an asymmetrical bust and a thigh-high slit. The svelte number was all drama at the back with layered trains of stiff cancan adding texture to the ensemble. The piped cancan also looped over the waist, adding another layer to the look.

International celebrities who wore Gaurav Gupta outfits

Cardi B's presence at the Gaurav Gupta show was not the rapper's first tryst with the couturier. Cardi B had opted for an electric blue Gaurav Gupta gown, for her appearance at the Grammys earlier this year. Not just Cardi B, Sharon Stone too was spotted in Gaurav Gupta couture for her Saturday Night Live appearance with singer Sam Smith.